Fifth Quarter: Idaho
Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals: Fifth Quarter AnalysisThe Oregon Ducks kicked off their 2024 campaign with a 24-14 victory over the Idaho Vandals. While it is a win, it left plenty for the Ducks to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news