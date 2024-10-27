Advertisement

in other news

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Today Lee and I talk upcoming visits - including Jaron Sagapolutele, plus some thoughts on 2026 class and beyond.

Video content
 • Scott Reed
Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Today on Beyond the Pond, we are joined by Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News with some key insights.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Roundtable: Illinois

DSA Roundtable: Illinois

The DSA RoundTable is back with our thoughts on the biggest questions of the week.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Today in the Roundup, thoughts on what it means to get a road shutout, looking ahead to Illinois and recruiting notes.

 • Scott Reed

in other news

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Today Lee and I talk upcoming visits - including Jaron Sagapolutele, plus some thoughts on 2026 class and beyond.

Video content
 • Scott Reed
Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Today on Beyond the Pond, we are joined by Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News with some key insights.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Fifth Quarter: Illinois
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement