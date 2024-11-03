Fifth Quarter: Michigan

in other news
Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart
Can Oregon land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart? Today in Flock Talk we dive into the possibility.
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7
Today on Flock Talk: The Podcast, quick thoughts on Illinois, a RoundTable on Michigan, plus some recruiting buzz.
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions
We used the same RoundTable but had a separate discussion about final scores. Check it out here!
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Keys
Once again we are joined by Drew Davis to share his thoughts on the game - including a great note about the 2007 game!
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 6
Cody Cameron joins the show to talk about Oregon WR commit Cooper Perry and state of Arizona recruiting!
in other news
Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart
Can Oregon land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart? Today in Flock Talk we dive into the possibility.
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7
Today on Flock Talk: The Podcast, quick thoughts on Illinois, a RoundTable on Michigan, plus some recruiting buzz.
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions
We used the same RoundTable but had a separate discussion about final scores. Check it out here!
- WR
- OG
- S
- RB
- WR
- CB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OLB