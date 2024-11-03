Advertisement

in other news

Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart

Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart

Can Oregon land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart? Today in Flock Talk we dive into the possibility.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7

Today on Flock Talk: The Podcast, quick thoughts on Illinois, a RoundTable on Michigan, plus some recruiting buzz.

 • Scott Reed
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions

DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions

We used the same RoundTable but had a separate discussion about final scores. Check it out here!

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Keys

DSA RoundTable: Michigan Keys

Once again we are joined by Drew Davis to share his thoughts on the game - including a great note about the 2007 game!

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 6

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 6

Cody Cameron joins the show to talk about Oregon WR commit Cooper Perry and state of Arizona recruiting!

Video content
 • Scott Reed

in other news

Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart

Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart

Can Oregon land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart? Today in Flock Talk we dive into the possibility.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7

Today on Flock Talk: The Podcast, quick thoughts on Illinois, a RoundTable on Michigan, plus some recruiting buzz.

 • Scott Reed
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions

DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions

We used the same RoundTable but had a separate discussion about final scores. Check it out here!

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 3, 2024
Fifth Quarter: Michigan
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement