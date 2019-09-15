Fifth Quarter: Montana
Jekkyl and Hyde were more consistent week-to-week than the Oregon offense; with the exception of Justin Herbert and Johnny Johnson. After scoring an Autzen Stadium record 77 points a week ago, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news