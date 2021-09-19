Fifth Quarter: Stony Brook
A week after the Oregon football team walked calmly into the Horseshoe and dominated both lines of scrimmage, they returned to Eugene and seemed to struggle against FCS middling Stony Brook – for a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news