DuckSportsAuthority - Fifth star for Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson: "Truly an honor"

At the Rivals Camp in LA in March he shined brighter than any of the other signal-callers in attendance, a group that included at least ten QB’s who will earn college scholarships. Based on that head-to-head comparison against other top players, Rivals jumped his ranking into the prestigious Rivals100 at No. 76.

The more Rivals analysts saw of Thompson the more they liked him. Ranked outside the Top 250 prospects before his junior season with Mesquite, he excelled last season and was bumped up to a respectable No. 224 as a result.

Oregon football recruiting has entered what would have to be considered unprecedented recruiting waters when Monday Duck quarterback commit Ty Thompson was awarded a fifth star , vaulting from already lofty No. 76 up to the No. 17 ranked prospect in the nation. The upgrade also leapt the Ducks from the No. 5 to the No. 4 ranked class in the country for 2021.

Last month he appeared to be the best QB at the Elite 11, confirming what Rivals analysts saw in LA.

“It truly is an honor,” said Thompson of receiving a fifth star. “I'm super excited. It's been a goal of mine and I'm happy that my hard work is paying off.”

For his part, Thompson spread the credit for his success around to the many people who have been there for him over the years.

“My family has helped me the most getting me to where I am,” admitted Thomson. “But also my quarterback coaches Donovan McNabb, Mike Giovando, and Dan Manucci. And I can't leave out my coaches at Mesquite like Coach Hare.”

The Ducks are mostly finished for the 2021 cycle with 18 total commitments although they are involved with a handful of elite prospects that will round out the class. And having a five-star rated quarterback in the group can only help their cause.

“This will hopefully help other recruits see that Oregon has talent and good players,” said Thompson. “Oregon really does know what they're doing when they are recruiting.”

Oregon is now poised to land their third consecutive Top Ten recruiting class, something never before done in their history. Mario Cristobal signed the No. 7 class of 2019 in his first year as head coach then followed it with the No. 9 class in 2020. With the promotion of Thompson to five stars, the Ducks are virtually assured of another Top Ten finish this cycle.