Duke Rallies Past Oregon in Second Half for 59-53 Win

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke used a dominant stretch to open the second half and held off a late Oregon surge to defeat the Ducks 59-53 in a defensive battle Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

Oregon led 28-23 at halftime, but the Blue Devils stormed out of the break with a 16-1 run over the first five and a half minutes of the third quarter. That burst turned a five-point deficit into a 10-point lead and proved to be the game’s decisive stretch.

The Ducks clawed back in the fourth, trimming the margin to a single point with under five minutes remaining. However, they failed to make a field goal over the final 4:35, managing just three points on free throws as their offense stalled down the stretch.

Ashlon Jackson led all scorers with 20 points for Duke, including five 3-pointers, and played a pivotal role in the third-quarter surge. Reigan Richardson added 13 points and Delaney Thomas chipped in 12, going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Oregon was led by Deja Kelly, who finished with 20 points despite battling foul trouble that limited her to a brief stint in the second quarter. Phillipina Kyei added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Nani Falatea contributed eight points.

The Ducks were dealt a blow when starting guard Peyton Scott left the game in the second half with an injury and did not return. Her absence disrupted Oregon’s offensive rhythm and forced increased minutes from the bench.

Both teams shot just above 38 percent from the field, with Oregon finishing at 40.4 percent (21 of 52) and Duke at 38.2 percent (21 of 55). The Blue Devils were more efficient from beyond the arc, converting 7 of 17 (41.2 percent), while the Ducks hit just 4 of 14 (28.6 percent).

Duke assisted on 13 of its 21 made field goals and scored 18 points off 17 Oregon turnovers. The Ducks held a slight edge on the glass, 33-32, but had just four assists on their 21 field goals.

The loss ends Oregon’s season at 20-12, while Duke advances to the Sweet 16.