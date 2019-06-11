Oregon landed the tenth player for their class of 2020 when Narbonne high school safety Jared Greenfield announced for the Ducks. Versatility is the name of the game for the 6-foot, 170-pound athlete who played numerous positions during the first three years of his prep career. Rivals currently ranks him as a three-star safety. 2019 will complete a full circle for the highly recruited prospect, who selected Oregon over 17 other scholarship offers. As a freshman he played for Narbonne high school and returned to Harbor City for his senior season. In between he played for two other high schools, and those two seasons are the subject of this edition of Film Room.

2017 Crenshaw HS Los Angeles (12-3 overall, 5-0 league, national rank 616)

Crenshaw was a good football team in 2017 and one of the reasons was sophomore Jared Greenfield emerging at free safety as the season developed. Ball Hawk: One must wonder what quarterbacks were thinking throwing anywhere near Greenfield. His sophomore highlights are riddled with interceptions, many on poorly thrown balls. Still, he always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Eyes Have It: Greenfield seems to find the ball quickly and is able to put himself into the right spaces. For Oregon this translates to free safety Center Fielder: For 2017 Crenshaw Greenfield was at his best when playing ‘center fielder’ on defense. When he was left the freedom to flow to where he saw fit 10 yards off the line of scrimmage, he made a lot of plays. Offense: As a sophomore Greenfield saw snaps at safety, cornerback, quarterback and wide receiver though his primary position was safety.

2018 Bingham HS South Jordan, Utah (10-2 overall, 3-1 region, national rank 134)

Bingham was one of the better teams in high school football in 2018 as a junior transfer Greenfield was a heavy contributor. Offense, defense, special teams, the had him on the field as much as possible. Anticipation: An area of great development between his sophomore and junior seasons was his football instincts. In 2018 his interceptions were not nearly the gimmes they were the year before; he quick release to the ball is what made them happen. On the clock: Along with this anticipation came timing. As a junior, Greenfield met the target as the ball arrived many times. Offense: Greenfield did get on the field more on offense as a junior than as a sophomore. Like at Crenshaw, Bingham used him at quarterback a few times and he did have a touchdown pass to his credit. Cristobal is very unlikely to ask him to throw any balls as a Duck, but never say never. Flea flicker, anyone? More O: As a wide receiver he did contribute though his college destiny is defense. Return skills: Here is somewhere else that Greenfield could help the Ducks. As a junior he was excellent as a return man, and even when the opponent tried to kick away from him, he was able to make some nifty returns. More outside stuff: Greenfield played a higher proportion of his snaps at Bingham at cornerback than he did at Crenshaw. Part of that was in 2018 Bingham faced several spread offenses in which they used more CB/nickel backs.

Jake's Take