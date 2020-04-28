News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 10:22:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Jay Butterfield

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DuckSports
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Duck Sports Authority continues its Film Room series highlighting Oregon’s signing class of 2020 with a look at one of the early enrollees who joined the Ducks for spring term, Brentwood (Calif.) L...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}