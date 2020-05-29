DuckSportsAuthority - Film Room: Moliki Matavao

Film Room: Moliki Matavao
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty standout tight end Moliki Matavao became the ninth commitment to Oregon football’s class of 2021 on Wednesday, further solidifying their outstanding offensive recruiting th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news