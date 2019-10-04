*****

Committed to: Oregon Recruiting outlook: Oregon got a commitment from Williams nearly 10 months ago, but there is a lot of speculation that he will sign with another team. Florida appears to be the team with the most momentum and the Gators did host him in the offseason. Keep an eye on Williams as the Early Signing Period in December approaches. Farrell’s take: Until Williams starts showing up on more visits and at more games, I’m going to believe he will stick with his commitment to Oregon. However, if those visits start happening, he stays closer to home.

Committed to: Ole Miss Recruiting outlook: Recent offers from Georgia, Auburn and Virginia Tech make Reed a committed prospect to watch as the end of the recruiting cycle nears. LSU has remained involved with the Ole Miss commit and might push for him to flip as the dominoes begin to fall. Farrell’s take: Ole Miss landed a good one in Reed, but keeping him will be tough. Georgia and LSU are recruiting at an elite level and Auburn has a formidable defense and is off to a great start. Until he gets more serious with other schools, I’ll stick with Ole Miss here.



Contenders: Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Oregon, South Carolina Recruiting outlook: A former Alabama commit, Morton seems to have his sights set on Georgia Tech. He’s already visited there a few times since decommitting from Alabama, but he maintains LSU, Miami, Oregon, and South Carolina are also under consideration. Farrell’s take: Morton is headed to Georgia Tech, barring a surprise, but if some others make a really strong push they could make it interesting.

Committed to: Michigan Recruiting outlook: Morant seemed like a slam dunk for Michigan, given all of his connections to the Wolverines, but an official visit to Texas A&M and a possible visit to Penn State in the works is eyebrow raising. The Aggies hosted Morant for the Lamar game in early September and he gave the visit rave reviews. Rumblings of an unofficial visit to Penn State are also something to watch for later this season. Farrell’s take: I’m sticking with Michigan here as they recruit New Jersey as well as anyone and he committed there for a reason. Penn State is a concern if he visits, but Jim Harbaugh should hang on to this one.

