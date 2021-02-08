DuckSportsAuthority - Five 2021 signees that will make an instant impact

Five 2021 signees that will make an instant impact
The 2021 recruiting class was one of the better classes in the last few years and many of the recently signed players are already on campuses around the country. There are so many prospects that coaches are counting on to contribute early in their careers and today we take a look at five instant impact players from the 2021 recruiting class.
*****
NSD 2021: Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Mind of Mike | Winners and losers from NSD | Alabama wins recruiting title | Top 25 recruiters | NSD blog | Announcement Guide
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly | Alabama coach Nick Saban | Ohio State coach Ryan Day | Clemson coach Dabo Swinney | Auburn's Bryan Harsin | South Carolina's Shane Beamer | Vanderbilt's Clark Lea | Kentucky's Mark Stoops | Iowa's Kirk Ferentz | Boston College's Jeff Hafley | Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz | UNC coach Mack Brown | Florida State coach Mike Norvell | Penn State coach James Franklin | USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
KOREY FOREMAN
There’s a reason Foreman was the top prospect in the country for most of the 2021 rankings cycle. He’s a true physical specimen with elite athleticism for a defensive end and really advanced technique. It’s difficult for a lineman to have an instant impact at the college level but Foreman is physically ready.
There is a good chance Foreman pushes for playing time as soon as he steps on campus, too. USC needs a defensive lineman to step up next year and Foreman could be that difference maker.
*****
SAM HUARD
Jimmy Lake is doing some good things at Washington but with Huard coming in, the Huskies could be ready to take the next step. The legacy quarterback doesn’t have a ton of competition for playing time so he should be able to get on the field fairly quickly. The lefty throws a very accurate ball, has a great sense of timing, is more mobile than people think and is a great fit in Washington’s offensive system.
Look for Huard to step into the starting lineup early in his career.
*****
JA'TAVION SANDERS
Talk about an athletic freak. Sanders proved to be unstoppable this season lining up at tight end and on the defensive line. The Longhorns don’t have a player with his type of athleticism and size on their defensive line right now.
Sanders could come in and challenge for playing time immediately. In the pass-happy Big 12, look for Texas to use this outstanding pass rusher as often as it can in hopes of shutting down opposing quarterbacks.
*****
TY THOMPSON
Oregon was searching for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert’s replacement this past season and attempted to fill that void with Tyler Shough. The results were very mixed and none of the other quarterbacks on the roster were able to come close to duplicating what Herbert was able to do for the Ducks.
Thompson has a chance to be that guy for Oregon. He has the skillset to play quickly and he’ll get his opportunities in the pass-heavy Oregon offense with a very strong supporting cast around him.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
*****
JAMES WILLIAMS
The Hurricanes have an amazing tradition at safety with players such as Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, and Williams could be the next great one. Miami does have some talent at the position currently on the roster but none of them have the size and physical skillset that Williams does.
The five-star has linebacker size with the range and speed of a defensive back. Williams does a great job making plays on the ball and coming up against the run. While he may not necessarily start this season, he will see the field and is expected to make some big plays this coming fall.