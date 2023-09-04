As far as season openers vs. FCS competition go, Oregon's 2023 debut couldn't have turned out much better.

The Ducks posted an 81-7 win over Portland State on Saturday. It was a record-setting day for the offense, which gained 729 total yards while getting valuable experience for a lot of players.

In blowouts like that it can be tough to extract things that will translate for the rest of the season, but here are five takeaways that stood out from the Ducks' debut.