Five QB competitions to watch this spring
Many quarterback spots have been secured heading into the spring as everyone battles and jockeys for position. However there are some good battles at some big programs we need to keep an eye on.
MORE FARRELL: Will Casey Thompson remain QB1 for Nebraska? | Will Jayden Daniels win starting job at LSU?
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
1. FLORIDA: Emory Jones vs. Anthony Richardson
Billy Napier takes over and Emory Jones hasn’t reached his potential yet but he’s not going to roll over for Anthony Richardson. Richardson has more overall talent and upside in my mind but he’s also been injury prone. Jones should improve a bit as a passer. This will be a fun one to watch.
*****
2. TEXAS A&M: Haynes King vs. Max Johnson
Max Johnson has experience from LSU but he’s not going to be handed the job while Haynes King has a lot of talent and more mobility. Jimbo Fisher will make these two push each other.
*****
3. CLEMSON: DJ Uiagalelei vs. Cade Klubnik
This is only a battle because of how average D.J. Uiagalelei was last season and the fact he didn’t show much progress week to week. Cade Klubnik is a true freshman and it would be surprising to see him win the job, but he has a ton of talent.
*****
4. OREGON: Bo Nix vs. Ty Thompson
Bo Nix left Auburn and many expect him to be handed the job under Kenny Dillingham with his ties to the Tigers. But Ty Thompson is as talented a quarterback as Oregon has recruited in recent years and his upside is phenomenal.
*****
5. MICHIGAN: Cade McNamara vs. JJ McCarthy
This could be higher and will be watched closely. Cade McNamara was better than many give him credit for last season. J.J. McCarthy is a big name, but this will not be handed to him.