Five QB competitions to watch this spring

Many quarterback spots have been secured heading into the spring as everyone battles and jockeys for position. However there are some good battles at some big programs we need to keep an eye on.

1. FLORIDA: Emory Jones vs. Anthony Richardson

Billy Napier takes over and Emory Jones hasn’t reached his potential yet but he’s not going to roll over for Anthony Richardson. Richardson has more overall talent and upside in my mind but he’s also been injury prone. Jones should improve a bit as a passer. This will be a fun one to watch.

*****

2. TEXAS A&M: Haynes King vs. Max Johnson

Haynes King (USA Today Sports Images)

Max Johnson has experience from LSU but he’s not going to be handed the job while Haynes King has a lot of talent and more mobility. Jimbo Fisher will make these two push each other.

*****

3. CLEMSON: DJ Uiagalelei vs. Cade Klubnik

D.J. Uiagalelei (USA Today Sports Images)

This is only a battle because of how average D.J. Uiagalelei was last season and the fact he didn’t show much progress week to week. Cade Klubnik is a true freshman and it would be surprising to see him win the job, but he has a ton of talent.

*****

4. OREGON: Bo Nix vs. Ty Thompson

Bo Nix (USA Today Sports Images)

Bo Nix left Auburn and many expect him to be handed the job under Kenny Dillingham with his ties to the Tigers. But Ty Thompson is as talented a quarterback as Oregon has recruited in recent years and his upside is phenomenal.

*****

5. MICHIGAN: Cade McNamara vs. JJ McCarthy

Cade McNamara (USA Today Sports Images)