DuckSportsAuthority - Five-Star Challenge: Reviewing the WRs/TEs

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge would have been this week but has obviously been canceled due to COVID-19. The Rivals Camp Series was halted prior to reaching the halfway point but 33 top prospects were still selected for the prestigious event. We break down the selections by position as well as some other players we were looking forward to seeing and continue today with the wide receivers and tight ends.

EARNED AN INVITE

RCS Los Angeles: "Ware-Hudson is a physical, big-bodied receiver but he also has nice speed to go deep and separate from some defensive backs. There might not be a receiver in the West this cycle who has emerged more over the last year than Ware-Hudson and the Oregon commit backed it up even more at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles." — Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Farrell's take: Ware-Hudson is going to be a weapon at Oregon with his big frame and catch radius, especially in the red zone. He would have been tough to stop in the 7-on-7 portion of the Five-Star Challenge.

RCS Houston: "Jackson is one of the best deep threats in the country and at RCS Houston, the Oklahoma commitment showed improved hands and fantastic vertical ability. He is developing as a route-runner and has excellent size and should be a difference-maker in Norman before long." — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com South Central Recruiting Analyst Farrell's take: I like Cody Jackson more than most because he's so smooth and fluid and does so many things effortlessly. He high-points the ball as well as most.

RCS Miami: "A Clemson commit, Stellato arrived at the Miami camp riding a wave of momentum from a breakout junior season that saw him devastating a few blue-chip defensive backs. At the camp, the four-star wideout proved to be faster than we thought and showed off sure hands. His athleticism is his defining trait and he's starting to believe in his abilities, showing off increased confidence." — Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Farrell's take: Stellato is a pain in the butt and I say that in the most complimentary way. He's one of those shifty receivers who gets under your skin and frustrates the heck out of you because he catches everything and is tough to check.

RCS Miami: "Brown's massive frame is the first thing that jumps off the page when he steps on the field, so it surprises nobody that his catch radius is incredibly large. The Ole Miss commit has some decent speed for his size, though, which gives him a chance to be special. At the Miami camp, Brown used his power to steamroll small corners and a solid change of pace to get separation from larger ones." — Cassidy Farrell's take: Brown is a big, physical receiver in the mold of recent successful wideouts at Ole Miss. He can beat you with size and power or as a long strider down the field.

RCS Miami: “The youngest player invited to this year's event, Inniss is a phenom to say the least. Despite being a 2023 prospect, he’s often the most dominant player on the field. He continues to add size and retain his trademark acceleration. The young wideout has five-star tools and will be one of the top players in his class when it comes time for rankings.” -- Cassidy



Farrell’s take: Inniss is a freak as such a young receiver with top end speed and he’s so sudden in and out of his breaks and at the top of his routes, it’s scary to think of how good he can be down the line.

RCS Miami: "Brinson is best described as well-rounded. The Miami commit does a host of things relatively well and doesn't really have holes in his game. He lacks truly elite track-type speed, but he has plenty of quickness to stretch the field. His long arms allow him to play even bigger than his already-long frame. At the Miami camp, he showed a knack for high-pointing the ball and out-jumping defenders in the end zone." — Cassidy Farrell's take: Brinson is a deep threat with sneaky speed and a player who is very good at adjusting to the ball downfield. His hand-eye coordination stand out in a big way.

RCS Miami: “One of the surprises of this year’s camp series, Skinner was close to dominant at the Miami event and showed a nice burst to go along with decent size. He isn’t the fastest wideout in the country but he doesn’t get enough credit for how explosive he can be. He also doesn’t lack confidence. At the camp, Skinner let everyone around him hear about each rep he won, which were many.” — Cassidy Farrell’s take: Skinner is just starting to hit his stride as a receiver and is getting faster and more sudden. He wants to be great and show up defensive backs and his swagger is infectious.

RCS Miami: “What Brown lacks in size he makes up for in explosiveness. Few prospects get off the line faster than Brown, who has played both slot wideout and running back during his short high school career. Schools such as Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami are involved in his recruitment.” — Cassidy Farrell’s take: He may be small but he’s very quick and that makes him hard to handle. He’s not a huge target but he gets such separation it doesn’t matter.

RCS Orlando: "Williams, an Oklahoma commit, reminds us of former Texas A&M star Christian Kirk because of his build and explosiveness. Williams' vertical is surprising and he changes direction as fast as any wideout in the country. He also possesses an incredible vertical. He was clearly the most complete player at this year's Orlando camp, where he made of a couple of highlight-worthy grabs over defenders." — Cassidy Farrell's take: Williams is a dynamic receiver who runs very good routes, can jump and sets up defenders with ease. He's always one step ahead of the competition.

RCS Orlando: "Rucker is a rare blend of physicality and speed, but his hands are his calling cards. He rarely drops passes and sometimes catches balls that seem uncatchable. The Florida commit knows how to use his long arms to his advantage and easily out-jumps most defensive backs. At the Orlando camp, he wowed onlookers with his crisp routes and body control." — Cassidy Farrell's take: Rucker is a quarterback's best friend because he adjusts so well to every kind of ball. He can go low, high or contort his body to make incredible catches in traffic or along the sideline.

RCS New Orleans: “Pazon is a speedster and put forth a dominant effort at RCS New Orleans back in March. He is becoming a lethal route-runner, he has excellent hands and is able to get serious separation as he navigates downfield.” — Spiegelman Farrell’s take: Pazon is a thin receiver with great speed and cutting ability who can take the top off a defense and will be tougher as he fills out.

