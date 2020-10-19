DuckSportsAuthority - Five-star Dariq Whitehead building bonds coaches

TAVARES, Fla. -- The No. 7 player in the class of 2022, Dariq Whitehead already has a lengthy list of college options and relationships with a number of coaching staffs. He’s not ready to narrow his list or name frontrunners just yet, but the five-star wing doesn’t mind discussing the schools with which he remains in close contact. Below, Whitehead updates his recruitment in his own words and outlines his plans for the future.





ON SCHOOLS HE HEARS FROM REGULARLY

“I’ve been hearing from Kentucky, Auburn, Oregon and Memphis. There’s a lot of others, too. I hear from Florida State a lot and heard from Arkansas, too. There are a couple others, too. I talk to Oregon all the time.”





ON IF HE HAS EARLY FAVORITES

“Right now, I’m just trying to figure stuff out. I’m trying to get relationships with these coaches. Then, I’ll figure out who I’m really feeling. Right now,. I’m just figuring out who is coming in to what schools and how the schools recruiting me play. I’m feeling everything out.”





ON THE COACHES HE'S CLOSEST WITH

“I’m pretty cool with Coach [Anferee Hardaway] from Memphis. I talk to him all the time. Also, Coach [Leonard Hamilton] from Florida State. That’s my guy. I love Coach Ham. Lemme see who else ... I know there’s a few more but those two right now. The coaches at Oregon are cool.”





ON FLORIDA STATE

“When I talk to Coach Ham, I feel like he’s 100-percent about his kids. I really don’t feel like he does this for the money or he does this for his profile. I truly feel like he does it because he wants to get his kids better and get them to the NBA. He’s had great success in his career in doing that. I feel like he could really help me when it comes to getting me where I need to go.”





ON MEMPHIS

“Penny was an NBA star, so he knows what it’s like to get there. He also has one of his assistants that was in the NBA. He coached with the Suns. They know what it’s like and how to help me take my game to the next level.”





ON OREGON

"You know, I like Oregon a lot. I talk to them all the time. I mean, it crosses my mind how far it is. My mom always has worries about how far it is, but I like it. And if it was something that I wanted to do otr had to do to get where I need to be, then I’m cool with taking that step and going there."





ON A TIMETABLE FOR NARROWING HIS LIST

"I don’t have one. Right now I’m still seeing who could come in. It’s still anyone’s game right now."



