Relive the big win over Ohio State: Official Highlights

 • Scott Reed
QUAAAACK: Oregon lands elite 2026 DL commit

Oregon Lands Major Commitment from Mater Dei's Tomuhini 'Tom Tom' Topui

 • Scott Reed
Fifth Quarter 2024: Ohio State

Today we take our first look back at the win over Ohio State with poour Fifth Quarter analysis.

 • Scott Reed
Post Game Ohio State: Dan Lanning and players talk big win

Watch video of Dan Lanning, Tez Johnson, Even Stewart, Jordan James, Jeffrey Bassa, Jabbar Muhammad, and Matayo Uiagalei

 • Scott Reed
 • Scott Reed

 • Scott Reed
Oregon Lands Major Commitment from Mater Dei's Tomuhini 'Tom Tom' Topui

 • Scott Reed
Fifth Quarter 2024: Ohio State

Today we take our first look back at the win over Ohio State with poour Fifth Quarter analysis.

 • Scott Reed
Published Oct 14, 2024
Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit
Adam Gorney
Rivals.com Video
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.

Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
