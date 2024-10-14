Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit

in other news
Relive the big win over Ohio State: Official Highlights
QUAAAACK: Oregon lands elite 2026 DL commit
Oregon Lands Major Commitment from Mater Dei's Tomuhini 'Tom Tom' Topui
Fifth Quarter 2024: Ohio State
Today we take our first look back at the win over Ohio State with poour Fifth Quarter analysis.
Post Game Ohio State: Dan Lanning and players talk big win
Watch video of Dan Lanning, Tez Johnson, Even Stewart, Jordan James, Jeffrey Bassa, Jabbar Muhammad, and Matayo Uiagalei
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.
