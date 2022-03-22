Five-star DL Jayden Wayne discusses top contenders, future visits
MANSFIELD, Texas — Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln five-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne has emerged as one of the top talents in the 2023 class as schools from coast-to-coast have made the 6-foot-6, 245...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news