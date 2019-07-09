1. Is Jadeveon Clowney the best high school player you’ve ever seen?

Jadeveon Clowney (AP Images)

Overview: Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 overall player in the 2011 class and there was hardly any debate about it because the Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe defensive end was so dominant physically and on the field that it was abundantly clear he was the best player in the class. As classes have come and gone, Clowney has remained arguably atop all rankings as the best overall prospect to be evaluated in Rivals history. There could be some others - and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be the leading contender to top Clowney - but the five-star defensive end was so special in so many ways throughout his entire career. Farrell’s take: Until Lawrence came along this was an easy yes, but now I have to think about it. Clowney has the best film I’ve seen from a defensive lineman and was amazing in person, but so was Lawrence. But I’ll still say Clowney because he was so rare and no one really came close to being as special as he was at his position. Lawrence would be my No 2, but Clowney stays No 1.

2. Is South Carolina the biggest sleeper state for five-star DEs?

Jordan Burch (Rivals.com)

Overview: The state of South Carolina is not often included in places that produce high-end talent in big numbers, but when it comes to defensive ends it could be one of the best sleeper states, and the best players hardly ever leave home. There have been six five-star defensive ends from South Carolina in Rivals history with Clowney and Zacch Pickens picking South Carolina, Ricky Sapp and DaQuan Bowers choosing Clemson and Carlos Dunlap going to Florida. This recruiting cycle, Jordan Burch from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School, has both the Gamecocks and Tigers on top of his list. Farrell’s take: I don’t think it’s a sleeper state anymore since we’ve shined a light on it and all these great players are coming out. There have been so many elite five-star defensive ends from the state it can’t be a coincidence. It has to be great coaching and athletic kids who might have gravitated towards basketball maybe 20 years ago. Who knows, but it’s not a sleeper state anymore.

3. What do you make of California’s crop?

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Rivals.com)

Overview: One problem when it comes to prospects from California is that they’re some of the best-looking and most-productive players at the high school level, only to not produce at the same clip once they get to college. Defensive end could be a perfect example. Ronald Powell was a dominant force in high school and ended up No. 1 in 2010 but dealt with injuries and never delivered as expected at Florida. Jaelan Phillips was one of the best players in the 2017 class but also dealt with injury issues at UCLA before transferring to Miami. The other California players who earned five-star status so far through the years: Korey Foreman, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Rasheem Green, Keisean Lucier-South, Aziz Shittu and Jeff Schweiger, Jr. Farrell’s take: The results haven’t been great and it’s a combination of many things — injury and perhaps just a lack of development at the next level. Or maybe we overrated a few guys (imagine that!). Powell would have been great had he stayed healthy and Phillips still has a chance to be great, but it is disappointing to see a few of these guys underachieving.

4. How close was Myles Garrett to finishing No. 1 overall?

Myles Garrett (AP Images)

Overview: Myles Garrett was an incredible high school prospect who had a dominant performance at the Under Armour All-America Game but finished second in the 2014 rankings behind only Woodbridge (Va.) Woodbridge Senior’s Da’Shawn Hand. Garrett went to Texas A&M and had a phenomenal college career and then ended up being the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Hand was more of a role player at Alabama but was still a fourth-round selection in 2018. There were plenty of discussions whether Hand or Garrett should be No. 1 overall in that recruiting class and while having Garrett No. 2 is not a miss at all - and actually a huge hit - how close was the thinking in putting the five-star at No. 1 especially after the all-star games? Farrell’s take: Ugh. He was in the discussion, but we had Hand as our No 1 from start to finish and he was very special. However, when it came down to a final vote, Garrett got a couple, but Hand was the choice. Hand is off to a very good start in the NFL and I often wonder what he would have done had he chosen Michigan but, in the end, it’s clear it should have been Garrett as he’s a freak.

5. Will Jack Sawyer end up being the best in Ohio state history?

Jack Sawyer (Rivals.com)