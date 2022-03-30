Five-star Lebbeus Overton is ready to announce his commitment

The Milton, Ga. star defensive end, a former member of the 2023 recruiting class, announced in early February that he would graduate with the 2022 class and take official visits to Texas A&M , Georgia , Oklahoma , Ohio State , and Oregon .

Five-star Lebbeus Overton , one of the last uncommitted 2022 prospect, will announce his commitment and sign on Friday during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals (around 3pm ET) on ESPN2.

According to Eunice Thomas, Overton's mother, the choice will come down to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon. All three of those schools got Overton on campus for an official visit this month.

Overton's older brother, Micaiah, has added a wrinkle into the final stretch of this recruitment. Micaiah Overton is a former Liberty player that will transfer and play at the same school as his brother. He holds a scholarship offer from Oregon and many other schools but Georgia and Texas A&M have not offered scholarships. The Aggies have, however, offered the elder Overton a preferred walk-on spot. He will be announcing his commitment after his younger brother, but likely not on the same day.

As for the five-star defensive lineman, Overton has built strong relationships with coaches at all three of his final contenders but he's been careful not to tip his hand. It will be interesting to see if Texas A&M can add Overton to their already top ranked 2022 recruiting class and fourth highest rated recruiting class of all time. If he does sign with the Aggies, Jimbo Fisher and his staff will have put together the third highest rated recruiting class of all time, moving ahead of Georgia's 2018 class.