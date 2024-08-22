Five Star OT Jackson Cantwell talks Oregon interest
Jackson Cantwell – No. 2 overall player in 2026 – talks Oregon interest.Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2026 and the top offensive tackle, is a remarkabl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news