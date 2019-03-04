Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 12:29:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star QB D.J. Uiagalelei lays out visit plans

Xxiuws3iveigahuy0u1h
D.J. Uiagalelei
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

D.J. Uiagalelei is headed to the Clemson spring game in a couple weeks.And the five-star quarterback and No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class is bringing the whole family.“My mom and dad both like it a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}