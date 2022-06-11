Five-star QB Dante Moore focused on his recruitment
LAS VEGAS - Dante Moore is not taking anything away from CJ Carr committing to Notre Dame, he’s happy for the 2024 four-star quarterback and his decision.But the five-star quarterback from Detroit ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news