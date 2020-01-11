Five-star QB sets Clemson visit, Sooners poised to make a move
Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show at the Future 50 earlier this month and the Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star hasn’t let on much about the goings on in his recruitment. Williams still says he doesn’t have a leader but he does have a very important visit coming up. Take a look at where things currently stand.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news