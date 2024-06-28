Jordon Davison knew it was time.

The five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took his complete official visit schedule in June, saw all his favorites and was ready to make his commitment.

In the end, Davison picked Oregon over Alabama and Michigan as Ohio State and the five-star running back parted ways in recent days.

Landing the Mater Dei standout was another massive recruiting win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as they continue to build a national championship contender.

Davison is the second running back pledge in the 2025 class for Oregon as it landed Belleville (Ill.) Althoff four-star Dierre Hill in May.

The commitment is also another feather in the cap for new running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples and others on Oregon’s staff who kept after Davison in his recruitment as it looked like the Buckeyes were the frontrunner until the two sides separated in recent weeks.

IN HIS WORDS

“My relationship with coach Samples is surely growing. He came in at the last minute of my recruitment but he’s been nothing but great to me and my family. He has his whole plan of how he’s going to get me to the next level. To be that young and have all that experience it’s truly an eye-opener.

“He’s the youngest position coach to ever coach in the NFL so our relationship continues to grow.”

RIVALS REACTION

This is a major win for the Ducks and another sign that persistence is sometimes most important in recruiting.

It looked like Ohio State was the team to beat for so long but through running back coaches and now with Samples among many others with the Ducks, they stayed on Davison, got him up to campus in June when he was talking mainly about the Buckeyes, Michigan and Alabama and convinced him to commit.

In a wide open offense, Davison is phenomenal between the tackles, incredibly patient running behind blockers and then still has the burst to get through a tiny hole to accelerate down the field.

Oregon won out for Davison and the Ducks add another major piece to a recruiting class that now moves even higher inside the top 25.