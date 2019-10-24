Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The 2019 recruiting class had 30 five-star prospects and we thought it would be a good time to check in on them. We continue today with the defense.

No. 1: Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU

The skinny: Stingley originally committed to LSU early in his high school career but then reopened his recruitment and considered several programs. The Tigers eventually landed his re-commitment over Florida and Texas.

Stingley has more than lived up to expectations this fall with 18 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Tigers. Farrell’s take: Stingley was the first cornerback to be No. 1 on Rivals.com for a reason and he’s living up to that billing early. He’s already been called the best player on the LSU defense and his future is beyond bright. He had the size, instincts, speed and strength to be the most polished high school corner I’ve ever seen.

No. 2: Nolan Smith, Georgia

The skinny: Smith committed to Georgia soon after his sophomore season. While he took a few unofficial visits afterwards, he never truly wavered from his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Smith has played in five games to this point, totaling eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He is often used in nickel and dime packages on third downs. Farrell’s take: Smith was a dynamic pass rusher out of high school and a guy who could play linebacker or defensive end in college. He’s off to a solid start as a true freshman and more is expected as the season wears on. He’s the perfect hybrid at the college and NFL level.

No. 5: Antonio Alfano, Alabama

The skinny: Alfano committed to Alabama over Georgia and Penn State in the spring before his senior season. After participating in spring practice, Alfano took a leave of absence during the summer that eventually led to him entering the transfer portal. He may still return to Alabama, but at this point his future is unknown. Farrell’s take: This is a massive disappointment because Alfano has the ability to impact early in college but he needs to fix his off-field issues and land at a place where he feels more comfortable. He’s a dominant pass rusher from the inside, which is hard to find.

No. 6: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The skinny: It came down to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida for Thibodeaux and he ultimately picked the Ducks a few days before the Early Signing Period.

He has totaled 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble, and has been an integral part of a strong Oregon defense.

Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux was a big-time pass rusher with great athleticism and bend around the edge coming out of high school and he’s just warming up. He’s showing that leverage he played with at the high school level and his get-off has some tackles already on their heels.

No. 9: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

The skinny: This came down to South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia, with the Gamecocks winning the race in late May. In five games of action, Pickens has totaled 12 tackles for the Gamecocks. Farrell’s take: Pickens is another in a long line of great defensive linemen from the state of South Carolina and his combination of power and quickness was impressive for a young prospect. He’s off to a steady start as a true freshman and stardom is ahead.

No. 10: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

The skinny: Texas was considered the front-runner for Leal, but then he took an official visit to Texas A&M and the Aggies emerged as the winner in his recruitment. Playing in six games this fall, Leal has 11 tackles including half a tackle for a loss. He did suffer an injury during the spring that still seems to be slowing him down, but he’s starting to peak now. Farrell’s take: Leal was a physical freak coming out of high school who had the frame to grow into a defensive tackle. He got off to a slow start but is starting to warm up and show some of the power and ability to pursue we saw.

No. 14: Andrew Booth, Clemson

The skinny: This came down to Clemson and Auburn. While Auburn made a late push, Clemson was long seen as the favorite and picked up his commitment in late July. Seeing minimal time at cornerback, plus action on special teams, Booth has totaled three tackles. Farrell’s take: Booth is mostly a special teams guy at this point and is most famous for throwing a punch in the Louisville game. He’s off to a slow start but isn’t really needed in the Clemson defense just yet. However, he has the ability to be the next great corner at Clemson.

No. 15: Christopher Hinton, Michigan

The skinny: Hinton committed to Michigan during the summer leading up to his junior season. The Wolverines then had to fend off a few schools, mainly in-state Georgia, but kept Hinton in the fold.

While he has only made two tackles to this point, there is a chance he sees increased playing time during the second half of the season. Farrell’s take: Hinton was a big, athletic kid coming out of high school who was up and down but finished the rankings cycle very strongly. He projected as an elite defensive tackle and we should expect him to emerge at the end of this season as he gears up for next year.

No. 18: Marcel Brooks, LSU

The skinny: Brooks took a spring official visit to LSU and committed to the Tigers at the conclusion of the trip. Alabama was also under serious consideration until his visit to Baton Rouge.

Brooks has three tackles including one for a loss. Farrell’s take: Brooks is seeing limited time in a loaded defense but has all the tools to be a great one. He loves to tackle and is very physical and that will start to show as the season wears on.

No. 19: Chris Steele, Florida

The skinny: Steele first committed to UCLA early in his process, but then flipped to USC before also dropping the Trojans. He eventually committed to Florida at the U.S. Army All- American Bowl, but entered the transfer portal after spring practice. Oregon seemed like the favorite, but at the end of this saga he finally made his way back to USC.

Steele has made an impact this fall with 20 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Farrell’s take: Steele is an elite cornerback who had good size and speed coming out of high school and great hips. His transfer was sudden and confusing, but he’s found a home at USC and will be a huge part of its defense moving forward.

No. 23: Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The skinny: This was a fight until the end between Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. At different times all thought they led, but at the end Harrison committed to the Buckeyes during the Early Signing Period.

While he has not received regular reps, he has still showcased his potential with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks this fall. Farrell’s take: Harrison was very impressive early for Ohio State which was a surprise for us because he was one of the more raw five-stars from 2019. However, he was certainly ready to impact physically. Ohio State is so loaded he hasn’t been asked to do a ton.

No. 24: Daxton Hill, Michigan

The skinny: After announcing a top six of Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State, Hill committed to the Wolverines in mid-September. However, he then flipped to Alabama in early December, only to pull a stunner during the Early Signing Period by flipping back to Michigan.

It took Hill a little time to get acclimated, but he has begun to flourish. Having totaled 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss this season, Hill is getting more and more comfortable. Farrell’s take: Hill has been excellent in the Michigan defense and looks like a star in the making with his speed and ability to come up and play the run. We loved his suddenness and athleticism coming out of high school and felt he would impact early and he has.

No. 25: Akeem Dent, Florida State

The skinny: Dent first committed to Miami during the summer of 2016, but then decommitted from the Canes during the following spring. A few months later Dent once again ended his process with a commitment to Florida State. With the Seminoles, Dent has 19 tackles with two passes defended. Farrell’s take: Dent is starting to make more of an impact recently and getting comfortable. We liked how smooth he was out of high school with an effortless backpedal and his length helped him make plays on the ball other corners couldn’t. FSU is struggling but he’s going to be a good one.

No. 30: Erick Young, Texas A&M