Five storylines to watch in Oregon's spring game Saturday
The Ducks take to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for the annual spring game, showcasing the first look for fans at this 2023 Oregon football team.
Spring practice has provided some insight but not a lot of clear answers as media doesn't get to view much of practice either.
So there will be a lot to take in Saturday all around as the intrasquad scrimmage kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (on Pac-12 Network for those watching from home).
Here are the five storylines we're most intrigued by ...
1. Is the defense on par with the offense yet?
The plethora of high-caliber transfers on both sides of the ball that came to Eugene in the past couple of months makes it tough to gauge, but it ultimately comes down to the skill players who are around the ball the most.
We saw running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington having their way with the linebackers earlier this spring, but much progress has been made since then.
We’ve heard so much about edge rusher Jordan Burch -- the transfer from South Carolina -- all spring long: how much of a freak athlete he is, how he attacks each practice and his overall repertoire as a pass rusher. All Ducks fans want him to live up to these expectations so keep an eye out for him (No. 1 Green) as he comes off of either edge.
With the absence of recent first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, Tosh Lupoi’s defense needs a new corner to emerge as a reliable blanket on one side of the field. Though the title is up for grabs, Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson is one to watch.
“I’m definitely trying to be myself but also step in [Gonzalez’s] role as a lockdown corner, not really having to worry about that side of the field,” Jackson said. “But at the same time, bringing my own swag to the team.”
2. Who will emerge as the No. 2 WR behind Troy Franklin?
The immediate reaction from most fans is, ‘What about Kris Hutson?’ Well, we're not saying he’s going anywhere, but he hasn’t done enough to truly separate himself from the rest of the pack.
Oregon brought in Alabama transfers Traeshon Holden (from Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy), who both have apparently been lighting up spring ball -- Holden for his reliable hands and size and Johnson for his "burning" speed.
Hutson had solid production last season (44 catches, 472 yards) but didn’t find his way to the endzone in 2022, and when you add the aforementioned talent at wide receiver that leaves the door open for one of them to step in and take the role.
There’s also a dark-horse opportunity for one of the younger receivers like Kyler Kasper, who might prove his value to the receiving group in the spring game.
