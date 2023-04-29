So there will be a lot to take in Saturday all around as the intrasquad scrimmage kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (on Pac-12 Network for those watching from home).

Spring practice has provided some insight but not a lot of clear answers as media doesn't get to view much of practice either.

The Ducks take to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for the annual spring game, showcasing the first look for fans at this 2023 Oregon football team.

The plethora of high-caliber transfers on both sides of the ball that came to Eugene in the past couple of months makes it tough to gauge, but it ultimately comes down to the skill players who are around the ball the most.

We saw running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington having their way with the linebackers earlier this spring, but much progress has been made since then.

We’ve heard so much about edge rusher Jordan Burch -- the transfer from South Carolina -- all spring long: how much of a freak athlete he is, how he attacks each practice and his overall repertoire as a pass rusher. All Ducks fans want him to live up to these expectations so keep an eye out for him (No. 1 Green) as he comes off of either edge.

With the absence of recent first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, Tosh Lupoi’s defense needs a new corner to emerge as a reliable blanket on one side of the field. Though the title is up for grabs, Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson is one to watch.

“I’m definitely trying to be myself but also step in [Gonzalez’s] role as a lockdown corner, not really having to worry about that side of the field,” Jackson said. “But at the same time, bringing my own swag to the team.”