As usual, Duck Sports Authority breaks down the five most significant takeaways from practice.

On Monday, defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin was the main voice that spoke after practice and he wasted no time praising new safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The two have worked separately sharing time with versatile guys like Cole Martin and Trikweze Bridges.

They’ve also worked in tandem bringing along those who play nickel — or the 'star' position.

“We play around with those reps, that’s where we naturally get the cross training at,” Martin said.

Hampton will tell Martin which guys he prefers to see at the star position and that dictates who then lines up outside as well. The star position was a crucial part of former head coach Mario Cristobal’s scheme and its value has only grown since the regime switched into Dan Lanning’s hands.

“The defense is revolving around the nickelback,” Nikko Reed said.

That sentiment was supported by the hiring and empowering of Hampton.