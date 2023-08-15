Five Takeaways: Ducks' DBs versatile, WRs shuffling around and more
After Oregon's practice Monday, defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, DB Nikko Reed and WR Gary Bryant Jr. talked with reporters.
As usual, Duck Sports Authority breaks down the five most significant takeaways from practice.
1. New co-DC Chris Hampton making his presence felt
On Monday, defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin was the main voice that spoke after practice and he wasted no time praising new safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The two have worked separately sharing time with versatile guys like Cole Martin and Trikweze Bridges.
They’ve also worked in tandem bringing along those who play nickel — or the 'star' position.
“We play around with those reps, that’s where we naturally get the cross training at,” Martin said.
Hampton will tell Martin which guys he prefers to see at the star position and that dictates who then lines up outside as well. The star position was a crucial part of former head coach Mario Cristobal’s scheme and its value has only grown since the regime switched into Dan Lanning’s hands.
“The defense is revolving around the nickelback,” Nikko Reed said.
That sentiment was supported by the hiring and empowering of Hampton.
2. The DBs are versatile
Not only do Hampton and Martin share players at the nickel spot, but they’ve made it a point of emphasis for a number of defensive backs to dip their hands at safety, nickel and cornerback.
Reed played under Martin’s tutelage when the two were at Colorado in 2021 and only played outside corner. Now at Oregon, he’s seen reps outside and at nickel where he feels his blitzing and tackling abilities are maximized.
“Coming up and making tackles is something I take pride in,” Reed said. “Moving closer to the ball is very important to me because I didn’t know I’d be able to do that.”
While Reed enjoys being on an island when defending the boundary, he’s embraced the challenge of guarding the speediest slot wide receivers.
Martin’s also expecting Bridges, Jahlil Florence and Khamari Terrell to shift around on the back-end.
