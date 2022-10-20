Five takeaways from interviews Wednesday with Dan Lanning and Ducks players
Dan Lanning briefly spoke to the media after Oregon's Wednesday practice and touched again on some of the challenges of facing playmakers like UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet.
He also talked about wanting his players to keep up the energy but also staying focused on the immediate goal as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.
“These are games that don’t take a lot of pep talk,” Lanning added. “We all recognize the moment here. Guys want to play at a high level, but its also keeping that energy directed.”
Sustained defenisve energy will needed in stopping the Bruins and specifically the run pass-combination of Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet, whose use of easy completions and solid first down runs have set the UCLA offense up for consistent success.
“They’re playing third-and-medium or third-and-short because of the way they play,” Lanning said. “It’s about winning first and second down and creating those opportunities.”
The team got together in the weight room for lift following Lanning's interview, but Chase Cota, Bo Nix, DJ Johnson, Moliki Matavao and Alex Forsyth first talked with reporters about the marquee matchup ahead.
Here were five takeaways from their comments ...
1. Facing UCLA special for former Bruins WR Chase Cota
This game has a little bit more meaning for wide receiver Chase Cota. The Medford, Ore, native played his first four seasons with the Bruins but decided to return home and to the school where his father Chad played safety.
“I’ve never been on the field with so many people I’m close to, so that’s a new thing for sure,” Cota said.”It’s just going to be really fun. It’s obviously still going to be a game. You never know if it’ll get chippy or not.”
His coaches and teammates (QB Bo Nix, of course) have hounded him throughout the week, looking for tips on UCLA’s pass defense and some tendencies UCLA’s corners have.
Cota added that he’s happy to talk to everyone about it but also mentioned that the Bruins have a new defensive coordinator as well as a couple transfer defensive backs.
2. High praise for UCLA pass rush
Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth had some incredibly high praise for UCLA's defensive front and pass rush specifically.
“They’re probably going to be the best pass-rushing team we’ve seen this whole year,” Forsyth.
I know that doesn’t sound right after the Ducks faced Georgia's mighty defense in Week 1, but I think Forsyth knows something we don’t here.
Lineback Laiatu Latu is second in the conference in sacks (6.5) and the Bruins' entire front seven is versatile and quick to the ball.
"I think when you look at a guy like that, their coaches do a great job of building the system around them and allowing them to play good football, to play what they're good at," Nix said. " ... It can kind of be tricky for an offense and you've got to get your eyes up and know where they are."
Oregon’s offensive line has somehow given up just one sack on the season and it wasn’t to Georgia, but the Bruins will definitely test the Ducks up front.
