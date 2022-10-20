Dan Lanning briefly spoke to the media after Oregon's Wednesday practice and touched again on some of the challenges of facing playmakers like UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet.

He also talked about wanting his players to keep up the energy but also staying focused on the immediate goal as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.

“These are games that don’t take a lot of pep talk,” Lanning added. “We all recognize the moment here. Guys want to play at a high level, but its also keeping that energy directed.”

Sustained defenisve energy will needed in stopping the Bruins and specifically the run pass-combination of Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet, whose use of easy completions and solid first down runs have set the UCLA offense up for consistent success.

“They’re playing third-and-medium or third-and-short because of the way they play,” Lanning said. “It’s about winning first and second down and creating those opportunities.”

The team got together in the weight room for lift following Lanning's interview, but Chase Cota, Bo Nix, DJ Johnson, Moliki Matavao and Alex Forsyth first talked with reporters about the marquee matchup ahead.

Here were five takeaways from their comments ...