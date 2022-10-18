The No. 10-ranked Oregon Ducks have a prime opportunity Saturday when they host No. 9 UCLA.

An opportunity to assert themselves at the very head of the Pac-12 championship race as the Ducks and Bruins are the only teams still unbeaten in conference play.

An opportunity to remain somewhere in the mix for the College Football Playoff while, presumably, playing with the full attention of the CFP selection committee as the only game featuring two top-10 teams in the country this week.

(No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse, No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State and No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 14 Mississippi State in the other marquee matchups.)

And as much as anything, an opportunity to reinforce this five-game winning streak and stretch of dominant offensive football.

Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) has faced one other ranked team in that stretch in then-No. 12 BYU, but the Cougars are now 4-3 and nowhere near the national rankings. Backing up their recent run against the unbeaten Bruins (6-0, 3-0) would really make a statement.

With College GameDay broadcasting live from Eugene on Saturday morning and a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff to follow, Autzen Stadium should be absolutely rocking for this pivotal matchup and its significant stakes.

With all that said, coach Dan Lanning held his weekly Monday night press conference, and after practice Tuesday, Bennett Williams, Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers met with reporters to share their thoughts on the week.

Here are five takeaways from our interviews with the Ducks so far ...