News
football

Five takeaways from seeing top Texas recruits in action

Marshall Levenson • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@MarshallRivals

TEXAS -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson was on the sidelines for a pair of marquee games featuring several of Texas' top recruits in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes. Included in that group are several blue-chippers, including players committed to Oregon, Alabama and Baylor.

Here are five takeaways from the live in-person evaluations:

Advertisement

Quinn Murphy shined with aggressive but clean passing attack

Recent Baylor commitment Quinn Murphy started his junior season on a high note two weeks ago with a five touchdown performance in a blowout win. He then had a big test in front of him playing a bigger Texas High program. While Murphy and Liberty Christian finished with a loss, the 6-foot-3 quarterback shined with 336 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers.

His four scores came in a variety of ways, consisting of a back pylon toss in the red zone, a deep crosser from 50-plus yards out, a quick slant on the goal line and a quick-hitting stop route, where his wideout shook a defender and took roughly 75 yards. Murphy also displayed a strong and natural creativity when plays break down. He is adept at extending plays and maneuvering in short spaces while keeping his eyes downfield and directing traffic. Several drives were saved or extended simply with the athleticism and IQ of Murphy understanding what was happening down the field and around him.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaWJlcnR5IENocmlzdGlhbiByZXNwb25kcyB3aXRoIGEgYmVhdXRp ZnVsIGJhbGwgZnJvbSAyMDI2IDQtc3RhciBCYXlsb3IgUUIgY29tbWl0IFF1 aW5uIE11cnBoeSB0byAyMDI3IEFUSCBDb29wZXIgV2l0dGVuLiA8YnI+PGJy Pkl04oCZcyB0aGVpciBzZWNvbmQgc2NvcmluZyBjb25uZWN0aW9uIG9mIHRo ZSBuaWdodC4gPGJyPjxicj5UZXhhcyBIaWdoIGxlYWRzIDM5LTIzIGluIHRo ZSAzcmQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vbjRlRlRyTkp5Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vb240ZUZUck5KeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJzaGFs bCBMZXZlbnNvbiAoQE1hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyMjUyMzA1 MDE5NzQ4ODAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Run after the catch ability elite for Tradarian Ball

Tradarian Ball was squaring off against the previously listed Murphy, and the Oregon commit was one of the primary reasons Murphy and his squad took a loss as he accounted for a trio of scores. Ball, the No. 31 overall prospect in the country, has been known to be a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hand, both at running back and wideout. He is still playing both at a high clip, but reverse from his sophomore season, most of his production is coming at wideout this year. Ball caught five passes on Friday night for 183 yards and two touchdowns. His receiving touchdowns came on back-to-back drives via wide receiver screens of 39-yards and 64-yards, respectively.

His third touchdown came on a rush out of the backfield of just over 50 yards, which effectively put the game out of reach, making the score 52-35 late in the fourth quarter. Ball's ability to navigate traffic and hits a second gear in open space. His vision and contact balance allow him to squeeze by defenders and break plays open down the field even when he gets the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4jMyBmb3IgIzMuIFRyYWRhcmlhbiBCYWxsIG5vdGNoZXMgaGlzIHRo aXJkIHNjb3JlIG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIHRvIHB1dCB0aGlzIG9uZSBvdXQgb2Yg cmVhY2guIDxicj48YnI+VGV4YXMgSGlnaCBsZWFkcyA1Mi0zNSB3aXRoIDMg bWludXRlcyByZW1haW5pbmcuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vbE5F Zko0N1V6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2xORWZKNDdVejwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNYXJzaGFsbCBMZXZlbnNvbiAoQE1hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1 cy8xODMyMjYyNTgyODAwOTA4NDI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Qua Ford has the makings of an elite OT

My most intriguing evaluation of the weekend came with 2027 offensive tackle Donquavieus "Qua" Ford. The sophomore absolutely looks the part at 6-foot-6, 285-pounds. And not only does he have the size, but Ford displayed athleticism and flexibility, one of the most important factors of young offensive lineman at that size. Ford has seen his recruitment take off a bit with offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, Houston, and others. What I saw from Ford was beyond exciting and impressive.

A ridiculously strong lower half with an athletic stance and set, he was consistently mauling defenders Friday night. He performed well in both the run and pass game, displacing defenders laying pancake blocks often. Postgame, a Texas High coach told Ford he had over 20 recorded pancakes in the game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI3IE9UIFF1YSBGb3JkIGlzIGp1c3QgbWF1bGluZyBkdWRlcyB0 b25pZ2h0LiBNYXNzaXZlIGZyYW1lIGFuZCBzbW9vdGggbW92ZXIgd2l0aCBh dGhsZXRpY2lzbS4gPGJyPjxicj5Mb3dlciBoYWxmIGlzIGZ1bGwgb2YgcG93 ZXIgYW5kIGhlIGtub3dzIGhvdyB0byBkcml2ZSBzb21lb25lIG9mZiB0aGVp ciBzcG90LiBQdXR0aW5nIGxvdHMgb2YgZGVmZW5kZXJzIG9uIHRoZWlyIGJh Y2tzIHRvbmlnaHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90ODBWVWMzd1pM Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdDgwVlVjM3daTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN YXJzaGFsbCBMZXZlbnNvbiAoQE1hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcnNoYWxsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODMy MjQ2MjgzNjgxMDE4MTQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Witten shows to be an all around playmaker

Cooper Witten, the son of Cowboys legend and Liberty Christian head coach Jason Witten, is an impressive looking prospect and shined at several positions. In his freshman season, he played primarily at safety, but this season, after some growth, he is playing more linebacker. He also lines up as a tight end/wide receiver hybrid, where he made some big plays. Witten logged seven tackles on defense as well as three receptions with two touchdowns on offense. His two scores, which Murphy threw to him, were the back pylon toss and deep crosser.

Witten is active on defense and is always in the area of the ball, often playing closer to the line in the box now that he is at linebacker on most snaps. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds as a sophomore, the 2027 prospect surely projects as a linebacker for the future.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IDQtc3RhciBCYXlsb3IgUUIgY29tbWl0IFF1aW5uIE11cnBo eSBkZWxpdmVycyBhIHBlcmZlY3QgcGFzcyB0byBhIHdpZGUgb3BlbiAyMDI3 IEFUSCBDb29wZXIgV2l0dGVuIGZvciB0aGUgc2NvcmUuIDxicj48YnI+TGli ZXJ0eSBDaHJpc3RpYW4gY3V0cyB0aGUgVGV4YXMgSGlnaCBsZWFkIHRvIDIx LTE3LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcTlQcXZtelFoRCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3E5UHF2bXpRaEQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyc2hhbGwg TGV2ZW5zb24gKEBNYXJzaGFsbFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJzaGFsbFJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjIzMzQ3MjI2 NzU1ODk4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Run game is the strength for Haywood

I have seen Ty Haywood, a summer Alabama commitment, on several occasions in 2024. What I saw from him Thursday night reinforced what I have thought on Haywood's evaluation for some time. When Haywood is able to set the tone and fire off the ball, he is dominant. In the run game, when he is able to attack, he drives back defenders before they even have a chance to make a move on him.

One area of improvement I am looking for from Haywood is his pass blocking. There were a fair share of snaps where Haywood got off balance in his set as he worked to react to a rushers moves. The Alabama commit did better on the outside as he was able to use leverage to let rushers run past their lane, but on the inside, he did give up ground on a few occasions, leading to quarterback pressures. At just under 6-foot-5, and 270 pounds, there is plenty to work with to build up and develop Haywood for the future.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IFJCIFRyZeKAmXZhdWdobiBSZXlub2xkcyB3aXRoIGEgbmFz dHkgY3V0IHRvIGdldCBpbnRvIHRoZSBlbmQgem9uZS4gSGlzIHNlY29uZCBz Y29yZSBvZiB0aGUgZGF5LiA8YnI+PGJyPkFsYWJhbWEgT1QgY29tbWl0IFR5 IEhheXdvb2QgbWFrZXMgYSBzdHJvbmcgYmxvY2sgdG8ga2VlcCB0aGUgcGVy aW1ldGVyIGNsZWFyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdnlmOFpwSEg4 RCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Z5ZjhacEhIOEQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWFyc2hhbGwgTGV2ZW5zb24gKEBNYXJzaGFsbFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJzaGFsbFJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgz MTg4MTcwMjkyNDUyMTcwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
