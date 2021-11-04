Five teams in the running for Rivals100 WR Kevin Coleman
The ball cleanly in his hands, a plant of the foot and the jets are automatically switched-on watching Kevin Coleman turn a routine pass route into a scoring opportunity. That ability to put six on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news