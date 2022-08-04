Five thoughts on Oregon's defensive backs ahead of fall camp

The Oregon secondary was hit quite hard in the offseason. Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley III moved on to the NFL, both eventually being picked up as undrafted free agents. Another important member from a year ago, D.J. James, is now over at Auburn after leaving in the transfer portal.

And back in Eugene, meanwhile, it’s an interesting mix of players who look to take over for what has been a fundamentally sound group in recent years.

How will this relatively new unit function in the new scheme?

On the corners, it will most likely be the transfer Christian Gonzalez leading the way while the veteran Bennett Williams comes back from a 2021 season filled with injuries. The rest of the supporting cast could fluctuate among many players, but with fall camp on the way, Lanning thinks there is an improvement to be made.

“We’re not there yet,” coach Dan Lanning said at Oregon football media day Wednesday when asked about the secondary. “I think we have guys that can play winning football, we have to figure out how much of our scheme they can pick up.”

Helping the group fit the scheme is new defensive backs coach Demetrice “Meat” Martin. He has already shown his recruiting expertise, helping land a handful of recruits in the 2023 class. How will his coaching background and familiarity with the Pac-12 mix with Lanning’s vision and help continue the talent level that Oregon has seen in its secondary?

As camp gets going Friday, I have some thoughts on how the group will fare.