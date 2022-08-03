Five thoughts on Oregon's inside linebackers ahead of fall camp

The 2020 recruiting class brought in two of the highest-ranked linebacker prospects in Oregon history. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe were both nationally-coveted five-star recruits for the Ducks and came in at a perfect time, taking over for 2019 NFL Draft pick Troy Dye, who ended his Oregon career fourth all-time in tackles.

The two linebackers have had very different starts to their collegiate careers.

As freshmen, they competed for playing time against the remaining veterans, Dru Mathis and Isaac Slade-Matautia. Flowe appeared in just one game before missing the rest of the COVID-19 shortened season due to injury.

Sewell, on the other hand, was able to stay healthy while becoming the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2021 season was more of the same for the duo. Flowe returned from his season-ending injury and started off the year with force, recording 14 tackles in the opener vs. Fresno State, but he again picked up an injury that sidelined him indefinitely. All the while, Sewell repeated his dominance and was named First-team All-Pac-12.

Now the third-year backers lead their position group. Some other underclassmen should also expect opportunity in Dan Lanning's defense. The system works favorably for athletic linebackers. So much so that there have been five Georgia linebackers selected in the NFL draft over the past two seasons.

Sewell already has shown the potential of joining his brother in becoming a first-round selection. As for Flowe, well, that's the big question this year -- again.

As fall camp approaches, I have some thoughts on how the linebacker corps will look under Lanning’s regime.