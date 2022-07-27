Five thoughts on Oregon's offensive line ahead of fall camp

It was fair to wonder if there would be a drop-off along the offensive line when OL-oriented head coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks at the end of last season?

Well, if that is to happen, it certainly doesn't look like it will be this season.

Surprisingly, Oregon was able to return five starters up front (with George Moore the only of the Ducks' top 6 OL who chose to move on).

In terms of seniority on the Oregon football roster, it starts with that offensive line led by TJ Bass (who split between LG and LT last season), Steven Jones (RT/RG), Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (RT), Ryan Walk (C/RG/LG) and Alex Forsyth (C). Out of the five returning starters on the unit, Jones is the youngest -- he is the only non-senior but has been with the team since 2018.

The seniority resembles a recent 2019 Oregon team that had four established veterans up front as well on a unit that produced four future NFL players.

Joining Cristobal to Miami was offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who helped coach some of the better offensive line units in Oregon history. What changes with new position coach Adrian Klemm taking over the offensive line?

As fall camp approaches, I have some thoughts ...