Five thoughts on Oregon's QBs ahead of fall camp

As the Dan Lanning era in Oregon reaches closer to fully taking off, a new quarterback will be taking the helm for the Ducks.

With 2021 starter Anthony Brown moving on, this makes it three straight years with a new QB1 and the situation is similar to a year ago.

Returning redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been competing with a transfer quarterback all summer. Instead of Brown last year, it's Bo Nix in 2022.

And as fall camp approaches, I have five thoughts on Oregon’s most intriguing position group.