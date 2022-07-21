Five thoughts on Oregon's QBs ahead of fall camp
As the Dan Lanning era in Oregon reaches closer to fully taking off, a new quarterback will be taking the helm for the Ducks.
With 2021 starter Anthony Brown moving on, this makes it three straight years with a new QB1 and the situation is similar to a year ago.
Returning redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been competing with a transfer quarterback all summer. Instead of Brown last year, it's Bo Nix in 2022.
And as fall camp approaches, I have five thoughts on Oregon’s most intriguing position group.
1. Bo Nix is legit
Looking back at the 2021 season, Oregon fans expectedly felt a “passing of the torch” on the offensive side of the ball. The trio of young receivers in Dont’e Thornton, Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson gave us a glimpse of what they bring to the table. Throwing them the ball was Brown in his final game as a Duck. On the sideline was Thompson, the former highest-rated quarterback recruit in Oregon history, standing waiting for his turn.
While the new look receiving corps is in place for 2022, the signal-caller torch may not end up transferring to Thompson this season, as Nix appears to be the man for the job. Nix is a former five-star recruit himself, starting his collegiate career at Auburn. There he worked under then-Auburn QBs coach and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in 2019. That one season with Dillingham was Nix’s best. Now as a veteran, he has him back on his sideline to go along with a roster full of talented playmakers.
The spring game showed the potential that comes from those two working together, as Nix passed for 230 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in what was likely a tease for the season ahead, with the veteran QB having the trust of his OC to attack down the field.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news