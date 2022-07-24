Five thoughts on Oregon's running backs ahead of fall camp
The running backs make for one of the most interesting position groups on the Oregon roster for the upcoming season.
Historically, Oregon has been known for electrifying rushers who present a touchdown threat at any time of the game. Two recent greats departed in the same offseason, and Travis Dye (transfer to USC) and CJ Verdell (NFL) represent a lot of lost production -- 1,677 rushing yards, 476 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.
Nonetheless, new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has plenty to work with.
Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars could be leading the battle for touches as the top returnees, but the two transfers and incoming freshman deserve attention too.
The high-scoring attack that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham expects to deliver for the Ducks should benefit whoever is carrying the football for this team.
With that, I have five thoughts on how the rushing attack is going to look.
1. Byron Cardwell is ready for the lead role
