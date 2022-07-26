Five thoughts on Oregon's WRs and TEs ahead of fall camp

One of the many looming questions on the offensive side of the ball for Oregon is who will break out in the new-look receiving corps.

Transfers like Chase Cota and Caleb Chapman give the group much-needed seniority and experience while a trio of returning sophomores are expected to be high up the depth chart.

New offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham intends on shaking up the offense and going more pass-heavy. A more aggressive downfield attack and more opportunities to be had across the board will give each receiver a chance to improve from the year prior.

Leaving out the tight end room when discussing the pass-catchers would be a glaring omission as the group has plenty of talent to contribute in the new offense.

I have thoughts on all of it here ...