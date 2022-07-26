Five thoughts on Oregon's WRs and TEs ahead of fall camp
One of the many looming questions on the offensive side of the ball for Oregon is who will break out in the new-look receiving corps.
Transfers like Chase Cota and Caleb Chapman give the group much-needed seniority and experience while a trio of returning sophomores are expected to be high up the depth chart.
New offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham intends on shaking up the offense and going more pass-heavy. A more aggressive downfield attack and more opportunities to be had across the board will give each receiver a chance to improve from the year prior.
Leaving out the tight end room when discussing the pass-catchers would be a glaring omission as the group has plenty of talent to contribute in the new offense.
I have thoughts on all of it here ...
1. Who takes the leap?
Last year, the WR group looked very different with all eyes on the upperclassmen at the start of the season. Players like Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd, and Mycah Pittman comprised the top of the depth chart and much of the focus in the passing game.
Meanwhile, freshmen Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton soaked in their first collegiate season, getting their first real big-time minutes in the final game of the year. Sophomore Kris Hutson played sporadically while starting to tease the skillset he brings to the table. Now, the previous upperclassmen have moved on and someone has to take the leap.
Looking at the current roster, one name sticks out more than the rest. Thornton, the former four-star recruit out of Baltimore, Md., has shown through his limited play time and performance at practice that he is ready for an expanded role.
He snagged two touchdowns in the spring game alone after having that many across his entire freshman season. Deep threat describes his game in every essence of the word. At 6-foot-4 with blazing speed, he is a prime candidate to become the new quarterback’s favorite target.
2. 1,000-yard receiver?
