Five to keep hopes alive: 5 keys to the game for Oregon
Oregon is a 3.5-point underdog in tonight's opening game against Auburn in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, broadcast nationally on ABC. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.UO is ranked 11th in t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news