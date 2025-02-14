Flock Talk: April Come She Will

Today on Take Two, more thoughts on the addition of Jadon Canady, plus a rare thought (from me) on watching the NFL.
Oregon picked up a transfer portal commit from Ole Miss corner Jadon Canady. Tonight we have a full scouting report.
With Junior Adams headed to Dallas, an early look at the search, plus looking at the WR spot headed into Spring camp.
Oregon WR coach Junior Adams leaving for NFL's Dallas Cowboys
Today on the Sidewalk, thoughts on what's wrong with Oregon basketball and the long term solutions.
