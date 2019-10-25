News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Big Sky

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

The Ducks seem to have more and more rivals over the past decade; winning will do that. Following the surprising runs of 2009 and 2010, the Oregon football team has had a target on their back. Even...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}