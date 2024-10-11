Flock Talk: Big Time

in other news
Terrance Ferguson: "They're elite athletes."
Speaking to Media follwong Wednesday's closed practice, Ferguson talked about Ohio State's elite DL duo.
Ajani Cornelius: "This is a big week, and we’re ready for it."
Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius talked about the growth of the OL heading into a pivotal matchup with Ohio State.
Kobe Savage: "Just trust the game plan"
Speaking with media following Wednesday's closed practice Kobe Savage emphasizes pressure, communication, and turnovers.
Dan Lanning: "Making climbs in the right direction."
Dan Lanning spoke with the media after a closed practice to share his thoughts on the preparation for Ohio State.
Wednesday Recruiting Primer: Ohio State visitors
A little primer for the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Oregon.
