News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Bounce Back

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

What a difference a year makes. And sometimes the differences mirror each otherOne year ago this weekend, the Oregon football team came into the Civil War having lost some balance late in the seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}