Flock Talk: Closing Time
With the college football playoff just a week away, Dan Lanning is getting close to working at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex on a full-time basis. Given the results we have seen on the assistant coac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news