Flock Talk: Cold Harbor
TALENT AND QB BATTLES MATTERIn college football – talent matters. When is the last time a team with no top ten recruiting classes won a national championship? It has not happened in the BCS/CFP era...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news