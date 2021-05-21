Flock Talk: Crash
Getting defensiveI have opined frequently over the past year about the pitfalls that face the NCAA and what the future of college football looks like. While I have frequently cited their ineptitude...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news