Flock Talk: Crossroads
JAHLIL FLORENCE COMMITS TO OREGONAfter a busy June and early July, it has been somewhat quiet for Oregon on the recruiting front, but the Ducks picked up an important commitment yesterday from a Sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news