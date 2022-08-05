Flock Talk: Divided Light
Divided LightIt has been a solid week on the recruiting front for Oregon with the additions of Terrance Green and My’Keil Gardner. After a difficult month of July, this was a salve for the festerin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news