Flock Talk: Edge of Heaven

Today in a special final edition of Flock Talk, remembering Duck Sports Authority and saying goodbye to this community. Today is the last day for Duck Sports Authority. With the recent acquisition of Rivals by On3, our original founder once again takes his place at the helm of what was long considered the industry standard in recruiting coverage. But with that acquisition comes change. I know that the login to On3 Oregon site - ScoopDuck - has worked for some and not others. Please check out the pinned FAQ and email On3 if you are experiening issues. I expect your "full access" to read, post, wtc. will come either today or tomorrow but that is in the hands of the On3 team after today. I was offered the opportunity to continue working with the On3 site. But my allegiance has always been to Rivals — and to Duck Sports Authority. It is bittersweet that a proud name like Duck Sports Authority will vanish from the ethos. Maybe bittersweet is the wrong term; this is more about sadness for the sense of loss. This was a community for so long, to see it go away is part of reality, but it is still a sad day for me personally. Duck Sports Authority will be just another name in the dustbin of internet history, but to me it is more than a name. It is the community where I have spent 21 years developing friendships and sharing our passions.

When I took over as Publisher last year, my goal was clear: to breathe new life into this community and help restore the vibrancy it once had. I wanted DSA to become a thriving space for Oregon fans to engage, connect, and converse. And once that mission was fulfilled, I planned to hand the site off to someone new. This isn’t the transition I envisioned, and it’s happening a year earlier than I expected. But the time has come. I’m grateful—especially to Ryan Young and then Josh Helmholdt—for offering me the chance to continue, and for believing in my ability. I first came to this site in 2004 to honor a friend whose son was battling leukemia. I wanted to reach out, to connect with others about one of the boy’s wishes. I was told to check out DSA. I did—and quickly became a regular. I loved the conversation, the football talk, and learning a little more about the world of recruiting. Some of you might remember my time in South Dakota, working as a volunteer strength coach. Before I left, my good friend Daryl ( @Diehard Duck ) had been running a regular DSA tailgate. When I returned that season, the tailgate had gone quiet. I wanted to change that. And over the next few years—especially from 2009 to 2012—those tailgates became some of my favorite memories. I think back to 2010, when Stanford came to town and ESPN’s GameDay was in Eugene. I arrived at 5 a.m. and cooked jambalaya from scratch. The food was incredible. The game was even better. Or the tailgate in Phoenix before the National Championship Game against Auburn. Nearly 50 of us gathered for dinner the night before the game at a spot called The Culinary Dropout. Among them were “FirstDuck” ( @FirstDuck Dick Busby) and his wife. The conversations we shared that weekend still resonate. One of my most memorable road trips was for the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State. Yes. I drove. I took BJ Kelley’s mom, and we met up with Gio and his friend Dan in Sacramento. And one of the best parts of that trip happened in Sacramento. Gio, Dan, Shaunda, and I went to a New Year’s Eve party at one of their friend’s house. The next day in the Blazer as Shaunda and Dan slept, Gio and I talked about a girl from the party the night before. He asked my thoughts, and I simply said go for it. They are now married with two awesome boys who are growing like weeds. I miss those days—when we were all simply enjoying the ride, before the burden of expectations crept in. In 2011, I stumbled onto a different side of the Lache Seastrunk story. I interviewed his family and friends. I didn’t think much of it—just a one-off story from a guy who liked to write. But AJ Jacobson called and asked if I wanted to write more regularly. I’ve always loved writing. And I love football. So, I said yes. That was 14 years ago. Since then, I’ve traveled to Rose Bowls and national championships. I’ve covered games from Virginia to Stanford and everywhere in between. I’ve watched three of our sons get married. I’ve moved across the country — twice. Through it all, Duck Sports Authority remained a constant. But life changes. Over the past six years, my day job has demanded more of me. Three of those years were spent earning my MBA. The time I used to spend chasing down recruits or writing late into the night started to shrink. Still, when I took over last year, I sat down with my wife and told her I needed to be back in the press box. She supported me. She tolerated the late nights, the hours spent in the RV after games posting content, and the juggling act that came with every football season. I may still cover events like the Polynesian Bowl. I might continue writing columns—or maybe not. But twenty five articles per week during the season, plus weekly features and previews, is a lot to balance with my day job and family. Over the years, I have tried to take critiques of my work into perspective and become better. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I do not. I am a flawed human being who has a passion for his alma mater and a love of writing. In January, as I was leaving the Rose Bowl press box and blending into the crowd I was transported back in time to the final episode of Friday Night Lights. As many know, this is a series that I absolutely watched with passion. But as I blended into the crowd, I felt sort of like Eric Taylor at the end; I knew the sun was setting and a Wordsworth poem reminded me that even a sunset has a sort of beauty that captures opportunity. The Clouds that gather round the setting sun Do take a sober coloring from an eye That hath kept watch o’er man’s mortality; Another race hath been, and other palms are won. Thanks to the human heart by which we live, Thanks to its tenderness, its joys, and fears, To me the meanest flower that blows can give Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears. (Wordsworth) I have loved every minute of covering Oregon football for AJ, Ryan, Duck Sports Authority, and Rivals. I have spoken about a lot of those moments in the press box for the last couple of seasons because I knew that they would possibly be my last from the press box for this staff. I have quoted at times the Tennyson poem Ulysses because it reminds me of the importance of recognizing the change we all inevitably encounter; the beauty of its fulfillment; the importance of never wondering what if. It may be that the gulfs will wash us down;It may be we shall touch the Happy Isles,And see the great Achilles, whom we knew.Though much is taken, much abides;and though We are not now that strength which in old days Moved earth and heaven,that which we are, we are,One equal temper of heroic hearts,Made weak by time and fate, but strong in willTo strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield. These words have power over my own heart and soul because they remind me of how lucky I am to have had so many Duck fans read my work; to comment and to share their own experiences. I entered into this realm by accident, and I would not change a single thing about the last fifteen years of my life. This has become a part of me that will never leave. Each and every one of our members; the frequent commenters; the dissenters; the lurkers; you have made this site what it is, and I consider it an honor to have been a part of this work. I am not gone; I am not joining another site; I am still Ducks39 at heart. I also want to make sure I thank everyone for their passion, support, criticism; for their love of football; their love of our community and their dedication to what we all hold dear. There are far too many people to thank individually, but I will say share a couple of words of thanks here.

Best Tailgate Crew Ever!