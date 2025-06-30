Flock Talk: Edge of Heaven

Today in a special final edition of Flock Talk, remembering Duck Sports Authority and saying goodbye to this community. Today is the last day for Duck Sports Authority.
With the recent acquisition of Rivals by On3, our original founder once again takes his place at the helm of what was long considered the industry standard in recruiting coverage. But with that acquisition comes change.
I know that the login to On3 Oregon site - ScoopDuck - has worked for some and not others. Please check out the pinned FAQ and email On3 if you are experiening issues. I expect your "full access" to read, post, wtc. will come either today or tomorrow but that is in the hands of the On3 team after today.
I was offered the opportunity to continue working with the On3 site. But my allegiance has always been to Rivals — and to Duck Sports Authority. It is bittersweet that a proud name like Duck Sports Authority will vanish from the ethos. Maybe bittersweet is the wrong term; this is more about sadness for the sense of loss. This was a community for so long, to see it go away is part of reality, but it is still a sad day for me personally. Duck Sports Authority will be just another name in the dustbin of internet history, but to me it is more than a name. It is the community where I have spent 21 years developing friendships and sharing our passions.
When I took over as Publisher last year, my goal was clear: to breathe new life into this community and help restore the vibrancy it once had. I wanted DSA to become a thriving space for Oregon fans to engage, connect, and converse. And once that mission was fulfilled, I planned to hand the site off to someone new.
This isn’t the transition I envisioned, and it’s happening a year earlier than I expected. But the time has come. I’m grateful—especially to Ryan Young and then Josh Helmholdt—for offering me the chance to continue, and for believing in my ability.
I first came to this site in 2004 to honor a friend whose son was battling leukemia. I wanted to reach out, to connect with others about one of the boy’s wishes. I was told to check out DSA. I did—and quickly became a regular. I loved the conversation, the football talk, and learning a little more about the world of recruiting.
Some of you might remember my time in South Dakota, working as a volunteer strength coach. Before I left, my good friend Daryl ( @Diehard Duck ) had been running a regular DSA tailgate. When I returned that season, the tailgate had gone quiet. I wanted to change that. And over the next few years—especially from 2009 to 2012—those tailgates became some of my favorite memories.
I think back to 2010, when Stanford came to town and ESPN’s GameDay was in Eugene. I arrived at 5 a.m. and cooked jambalaya from scratch. The food was incredible. The game was even better.
Or the tailgate in Phoenix before the National Championship Game against Auburn. Nearly 50 of us gathered for dinner the night before the game at a spot called The Culinary Dropout. Among them were “FirstDuck” ( @FirstDuck Dick Busby) and his wife. The conversations we shared that weekend still resonate.
One of my most memorable road trips was for the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State. Yes. I drove. I took BJ Kelley’s mom, and we met up with Gio and his friend Dan in Sacramento. And one of the best parts of that trip happened in Sacramento. Gio, Dan, Shaunda, and I went to a New Year’s Eve party at one of their friend’s house. The next day in the Blazer as Shaunda and Dan slept, Gio and I talked about a girl from the party the night before. He asked my thoughts, and I simply said go for it. They are now married with two awesome boys who are growing like weeds.
I miss those days—when we were all simply enjoying the ride, before the burden of expectations crept in.
In 2011, I stumbled onto a different side of the Lache Seastrunk story. I interviewed his family and friends. I didn’t think much of it—just a one-off story from a guy who liked to write. But AJ Jacobson called and asked if I wanted to write more regularly. I’ve always loved writing. And I love football. So, I said yes.
That was 14 years ago.
Since then, I’ve traveled to Rose Bowls and national championships. I’ve covered games from Virginia to Stanford and everywhere in between. I’ve watched three of our sons get married. I’ve moved across the country — twice. Through it all, Duck Sports Authority remained a constant.
But life changes. Over the past six years, my day job has demanded more of me. Three of those years were spent earning my MBA. The time I used to spend chasing down recruits or writing late into the night started to shrink.
Still, when I took over last year, I sat down with my wife and told her I needed to be back in the press box. She supported me. She tolerated the late nights, the hours spent in the RV after games posting content, and the juggling act that came with every football season.
I may still cover events like the Polynesian Bowl. I might continue writing columns—or maybe not. But twenty five articles per week during the season, plus weekly features and previews, is a lot to balance with my day job and family.
Over the years, I have tried to take critiques of my work into perspective and become better. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I do not. I am a flawed human being who has a passion for his alma mater and a love of writing. In January, as I was leaving the Rose Bowl press box and blending into the crowd I was transported back in time to the final episode of Friday Night Lights. As many know, this is a series that I absolutely watched with passion. But as I blended into the crowd, I felt sort of like Eric Taylor at the end; I knew the sun was setting and a Wordsworth poem reminded me that even a sunset has a sort of beauty that captures opportunity.
The Clouds that gather round the setting sun Do take a sober coloring from an eye That hath kept watch o’er man’s mortality; Another race hath been, and other palms are won. Thanks to the human heart by which we live, Thanks to its tenderness, its joys, and fears, To me the meanest flower that blows can give Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears. (Wordsworth)
I have loved every minute of covering Oregon football for AJ, Ryan, Duck Sports Authority, and Rivals. I have spoken about a lot of those moments in the press box for the last couple of seasons because I knew that they would possibly be my last from the press box for this staff. I have quoted at times the Tennyson poem Ulysses because it reminds me of the importance of recognizing the change we all inevitably encounter; the beauty of its fulfillment; the importance of never wondering what if.
It may be that the gulfs will wash us down;It may be we shall touch the Happy Isles,And see the great Achilles, whom we knew.Though much is taken, much abides;and though We are not now that strength which in old days Moved earth and heaven,that which we are, we are,One equal temper of heroic hearts,Made weak by time and fate, but strong in willTo strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.
These words have power over my own heart and soul because they remind me of how lucky I am to have had so many Duck fans read my work; to comment and to share their own experiences. I entered into this realm by accident, and I would not change a single thing about the last fifteen years of my life. This has become a part of me that will never leave.
Each and every one of our members; the frequent commenters; the dissenters; the lurkers; you have made this site what it is, and I consider it an honor to have been a part of this work. I am not gone; I am not joining another site; I am still Ducks39 at heart.
I also want to make sure I thank everyone for their passion, support, criticism; for their love of football; their love of our community and their dedication to what we all hold dear. There are far too many people to thank individually, but I will say share a couple of words of thanks here.
AJ, when I first came to the site, it was to honor a friend and his son’s wishes; you became a friend and mentor. I will never, ever forget some of our journeys. From the good (bacon wrapped meatloaf and a day at Applebee’s in Charlottesville) to the bad (I may still have some cactus needles buried in my back!), you have been a friend and brother. Your trust in me, your support, your compassion, and your words of advice have made me a better man. I am not sure I would be where I am today in my career and in my personal life had you not been there. I love you like a brother and will always be here for you.
Maureen (Mrs. DSA), your willingness to share your husband during football season; to be the football widow to this passion we share has made our community better. While not everyone here has had the opportunity to tailgate with you, it always meant so much to have you around for us; to break up the male dominance – and Leslie loved having another woman in our crew. Thank you very much for all you have given to DSA.
Dick Busby; you may be gone, but you will not be forgotten. I am going to have a bowl of butternut squash soup in your honor. We miss you every day and your sage words that seemed to keep us all from losing our minds at times.
@Brandon Gibson – it has been so awesome to see the changes over the last 15 years. We have had some crazy times and been through a lot together. Your work for AJ, Ryan, and me is something that I know we all appreciate, and I know we will still be seeing you around. Thank you for always keeping us honest and for making this such a great place. I am going to miss conversations in the press box; but maybe now we can have more conversations at the tailgates!
Tom Corno – Best photographer in the business. So much has changed in these 14 years; and I might even down a Coors Light with you if you can make it to a tailgate next season! I think one of my favorite trips was the Pac-12 Championship game in 2019. I am not a fireball guy, but man it tasted sweet that night didn’t it?!
Some of the Rivals guys like Mike Farrell, @Adam Gorney , Josh Helmholdt, Greg Smith, Woody Womack, Adam Friedman, and @samspiegelman I was just some outsider who came along, and you all welcomed into the fold. You all gave me a platform and have been very gracious to me over the years. Thank you for everything, it has meant a lot that you all accepted me and my work. I want to especially thank Josh and @RyanYoung for their trust anbd belief in me last year.
SR – I won’t put your name but thank you so much for all you have done for me and for this site and for what you do with Oregon Club events. When we lost our stadium spot in 2011, you graciously allowed us to use your spot at least once a year. I will never forget the trip home from Dallas following the 2015 National Championship Game – I was exhausted but chatting with you on that flight was just really a good chance to talk and learn more about you as a person. I will still be around and always willing to chat.
Now comes the crazy part; there were several people in traditional media who treated me well; Rob Moseley, Jason Vondersmith, Ken Goe (I knew him via track long before I wrote an article for DSA); you guys all treated me as if I were a J-School graduate; I will always appreciate your acceptance of me. Thank you so much. And, though we started off rocky, even John Canzano treated me well once I started working in the press box on a regular basis. What we do is different, and they each treated me with respect and dignity. So, thanks to all of you.
I also want to thank coaches Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal, Dan Lanning, and all of their staff members. They have been gracious to some old jock who had some words to share. All of these coaches have been kind and supportive of the work we have done along with every one of their assistant coaches. Their willingness to let me be a part of sharing stories for the last 14-plus years will always be appreciated.
Finally, I want to thank my wife. In addition to moving across the country with me (twice) for my day job, she has put up with a lot over the last 15 years. She does not make most of the trips with me; but when she does, she is a gracious co-host allowing me to chat it up with anyone and everyone who shows up. But mostly she has been a football widow. When we interviewed Mike Bellotti at the Polynesian Bowl in 2019, she told him a story which is basically that the first question I asked her was “Ducks or Beavers?” She answered correctly! When she told him that story, he laughed and said, ‘now you’re married to Duck football as well.’ Truer words have never been spoken.
Leslie puts up with a lot of me writing late at night, leaving the house early on game days to tailgate, sit in the press box and then coming home late to write some more. She has overheard nearly every call from someone about recruiting, coaching changes, and every other aspect of getting information for you all – it took up quite a few dinners! Every vacation we have had for nearly 15 years involves working my day job and covering football. Her support during this time has made it possible. Without her love, I am just some guy wandering around.
Thank you for standing by me. None of this happens without you.
I will continue, always, to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.