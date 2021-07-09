Flock Talk: Edge of Nowhere
Just the beginning?We are a little more than a week into the new era of athletes having the permission to receive compensation for their Names, Image and Likeness rights. Right now it looks like th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news